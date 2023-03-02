Article title: Resident muscle stem myogenic characteristics in postnatal muscle growth impairments in children with cerebral palsy

Authors: Ryan E. Kahn, Timothy Krater, Jill E. Larson, Marysol Encarnacion, Tasos Karakostas, Neeraj M. Patel, Vineeta T Swaroop, Sudarshan Dayanidhi

From the authors: “Overall, muscle contractures in children with cerebral palsy appear to have a higher frequency of small fibers and smaller fiber size. Muscle stem cell abundance in these muscles is higher than noncontractured muscles but myogenic potential is lower.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.