Article title: Absence of gut microbiota impairs depletion of Paneth cells but not goblet cells in germ-free Atoh1lox/lox VilCreERT2 mice

Authors: Mohsin Hassan, Oriol Juanola, Stefania Huber, Philipp Kellmann, Jakob Zimmermann, Edoardo Lazzarini, Stephanie C. Ganal-Vonarburg, Mercedes Gomez de Agüero, Sheida Moghadamrad

From the authors: “We conclude that absence of intestinal microbiota in [mouse atonal homolog 1] mice is associated with reduced epithelial cell renewal and delays the depletion of preexisting Paneth cells.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.