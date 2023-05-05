Research Alert
Article title: Absence of gut microbiota impairs depletion of Paneth cells but not goblet cells in germ-free Atoh1lox/lox VilCreERT2 mice
Authors: Mohsin Hassan, Oriol Juanola, Stefania Huber, Philipp Kellmann, Jakob Zimmermann, Edoardo Lazzarini, Stephanie C. Ganal-Vonarburg, Mercedes Gomez de Agüero, Sheida Moghadamrad
From the authors: “We conclude that absence of intestinal microbiota in [mouse atonal homolog 1] mice is associated with reduced epithelial cell renewal and delays the depletion of preexisting Paneth cells.”
This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology