Research Alert

Article title: Absence of gut microbiota impairs depletion of Paneth cells but not goblet cells in germ-free Atoh1lox/lox VilCreERT2 mice

Authors: Mohsin Hassan, Oriol Juanola, Stefania Huber, Philipp Kellmann, Jakob Zimmermann, Edoardo Lazzarini, Stephanie C. Ganal-Vonarburg, Mercedes Gomez de Agüero, Sheida Moghadamrad

From the authors: “We conclude that absence of intestinal microbiota in [mouse atonal homolog 1] mice is associated with reduced epithelial cell renewal and delays the depletion of preexisting Paneth cells.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cell Biology Microbiome Top Hit Stories
KEYWORDS
Physiology Microbiota Microbiome gut microbiome
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You