Article title: Small LDL subfractions are associated with coronary atherosclerosis despite no differences in conventional lipids

Authors: Julie Caroline Sæther, Marie Klevjer, Guro Fanneløb Giskeødegård, Tone Frost Bathen, Bruna Gigante, Sigrid Gjære, Marthe Myhra, Elisabeth Kleivhaug Vesterbekkmo, Rune Wiseth, Erik Madssen, Anja Bye

From the authors: “In conclusion, small and dense lipoprotein subfractions were associated with coronary atherosclerosis in patients without prior [cardiovascular disease]. Additional studies are needed to explore whether lipoprotein subfractions may represent biomarkers offering a clinically meaningful improvement in the risk prediction of [coronary artery disease].”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.