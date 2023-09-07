Research Alert

triggered activity in ventricular myocytes from aging male mice

Authors: Shubham Banga, Manish Mishra, Stefan D. Heinze-Milne, Hailey J. Jansen, Robert A. Rose, Susan E. Howlett

From the authors: “We found aged mice chronically exposed to low testosterone had more arrhythmias and ventricular myocytes had prolonged repolarization, abnormal electrical activity, larger late sodium currents, and increased expression of NaV1.8 sodium channels.

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

