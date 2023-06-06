Newswise — Reporters and bloggers are invited to join top nutrition experts for a dynamic program at NUTRITION 2023. The annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition runs July 22-25 at the Sheraton Boston and features research announcements, expert discussions, and more.

Explore the meeting schedule and register for a press pass to attend.

Highlights from NUTRITION 2023 include:

Dietary Guidelines – The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provides advice on what to eat and drink to promote healthy growth and development, help prevent diet-related chronic disease, and meet nutrient needs. Attendees will get a sneak peak of what is being considered for the next edition of the Guidelines, which will be released in 2025. (The 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans: What’s Ahead, 4-5 p.m. ET, Monday, July 24, More information)

Artificial intelligence (AI) and precision nutrition – The NIH Common Fund’s Nutrition for Precision Health initiative aims to predict responses to dietary patterns by using AI-based approaches to analyze data on 10,000 participants of the All of Us Research Program. During this session, study leaders will provide an insider’s view on how this approach aims to usher in a new era in precision nutrition. (Behind the Scenes @ Nutrition for Precision Health, 8-9:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 25, More information)

Teens and nutrient deficiencies – A variety of factors influence what teens eat, including social media, peer pressure, and their desire for autonomy. Adolescent nutrient deficiencies can have long-term consequences on health and development. This session will review research on these interconnected risks, identify behavioral challenges, and explore science-based solutions for preventing nutrient deficiencies among teens. (Teens and Nutrient Deficiencies: A Growing Public Health Crisis, 2:30-4 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 22, More information)

Dietary bioactives - Dietary bioactives are food components that promote health but are not essential for preventing nutritional deficiencies. This session will cover updates on dietary bioactive research, including lutein for eye health and omega-3s for reducing preterm birth risk, and consider which bioactives might be ready for intake recommendations. (It's Time to Quantify Intake Recommendations for Dietary Bioactives, 8-9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, July 23, More information)

Gut microbiome and resilience – Our diet and the microbes in our gut interact to influence our health in a variety of ways. New research is also pointing to the potential contribution of the microbiome to promoting resilience. This session will highlight new developments in this area and examine whether resilience can be used as a biomarker for a healthy gut microbiome. (Are We Ready? Resilience as a Biomarker for a “Healthy” Gut Microbiome, 2-3:30 p.m. ET, Monday, July 24, More information)

