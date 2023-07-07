Article title: Reduced basal macrovascular and microvascular cerebral blood flow in young adults with metabolic syndrome: potential mechanisms

Authors: Katrina J. Carter, Aaron T. Ward, J. Mikhail Kellawan, John W. Harrell, Garrett L. Peltonen, Grant S. Roberts, Awni Al-Subu, Scott A. Hagen, Ronald C. Serlin, Marlowe Eldridge, Oliver Wieben, William G. Schrage

From the authors: “These data suggest that [metabolic syndrome] negatively impacts cerebrovascular function, holding high potential to contribute to poor long-term brain health. Perhaps the younger age of these subjects will allow interventions that restore COX signaling and [cerebral blood flow].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.