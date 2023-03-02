Research Alert

Article title: 17β-estradiol promotes sex-specific dysfunction in isolated human arterioles

Authors: Gopika SenthilKumar, Boran Katunaric, Henry Bordas-Murphy, Micaela Young, Erin L. Doren, Mary E. Schulz, Michael E. Widlansky, Julie K. Freed

From the authors: “To our knowledge, this is the first study to report sex-specific detrimental effects of chronic estrogen on human microvascular reactivity. These findings may offer insight into the increased [cardiovascular disease] risk associated with estrogen use in both cis- and trans-females.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease LGBTQ Issues Men's Health Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Physiology Transgender trans health Estrogen gender affirming hormone treatment Heart Health Cardiovascular Disease Heart Disease Cardiovascular Risks
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You