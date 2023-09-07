Research Alert
Article title: Mitochondria of lung venular capillaries mediate lung-liver crosstalk in pneumonia
Authors: Memet T. Emin, Michael J. Lee, Jahar Bhattacharya, Rebecca F. Hough
From the authors: “The conceptual advance from our findings is that mitochondrial depolarization in lung capillaries mediates liver crosstalk through circulating neutrophils. Pharmacologic blockade of [mitochondrial uncoupling protein 2] could be a therapeutic strategy for lung injury.”
This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology