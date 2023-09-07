Article title: Mitochondria of lung venular capillaries mediate lung-liver crosstalk in pneumonia

Authors: Memet T. Emin, Michael J. Lee, Jahar Bhattacharya, Rebecca F. Hough

From the authors: “The conceptual advance from our findings is that mitochondrial depolarization in lung capillaries mediates liver crosstalk through circulating neutrophils. Pharmacologic blockade of [mitochondrial uncoupling protein 2] could be a therapeutic strategy for lung injury.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.