In research published in The FASEB Journal, scientists have discovered that a molecule called Yes-associated protein (YAP) plays a key role in the development of liver scarring, or fibrosis, by influencing the behavior of premature cells called liver progenitor cells.

By manipulating YAP expression in these cells, the investigators were able to improve the cells' ability to regenerate and repair liver tissue.

“Collectively, our findings indicate that liver progenitor cells’ expansion and differentiation during liver fibrosis could be modulated by YAP, further suggesting the possibility of manipulating YAP expression in these cells as a potential treatment for chronic liver diseases,” said corresponding author Xiaobo Cai, MD, PhD, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, in China.

