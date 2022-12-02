Research Alert

Article title: Myosin 5b is required for proper localization of the intermicrovillar adhesion complex in the intestinal brush border

Authors: Sarah A. Dooley, Kristen A. Engevik, Jessica Digrazia, Rachel Stubler, Izumi Kaji, Evan Krystofiak, Amy C. Engevik

From the authors: “The findings presented herein indicate that [myosin 5b] is necessary for the proper distribution of [intermicrovillar adhesion complex proteins] in the apical membrane of enterocytes.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

