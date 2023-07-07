Research Alert

Article title: The protective effect of H151, a novel STING inhibitor, in renal ischemia-reperfusion-induced acute kidney injury

Authors: Zhijian Hu, Fangming Zhang, Max Brenner, Asha Jacob, Ping Wang

From the authors: “H151 shows promise as a therapeutic intervention for [renal ischemia-reperfusion]-induced [acute kidney injury].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

