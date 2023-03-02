Article title: Maternal obesity damages the median eminence blood-brain barrier structure and function in the progeny: the beneficial impact of cross-fostering by lean mothers

Authors: Roberta Haddad-Tóvolli, Joseane Morari, Roberta Barbizan, Vanessa C. Bóbbo, Rodrigo S. Carraro, Carina Solon, Nathalia R. Dragano, Márcio A. Torsoni, Eliana P. Araujo, Licio A. Velloso

From the authors: “In this experimental study, we showed that maternal obesity results in defects in the structure and function of the [blood-brain barrier] at the hypothalamic [median eminence–arcuate nucleus] interface, and that cross-fostering during lactation by lean mothers corrects, at least in part, these abnormalities.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.