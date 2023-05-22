Newswise — The May 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes ToxSpotlight articles on profiling mechanisms that drive acute oral toxicity in mammals and its prediction via machine learning and how vinyl chloride enhances high-fat diet-induced proteome alterations in the mouse pancreas related to metabolic dysfunction.
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Profiling Mechanisms That Drive Acute Oral Toxicity in Mammals and Its Prediction Via Machine Learning” (free to read; topic category: computational toxicology and databases)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Vinyl Chloride Enhances High-Fat Diet-Induced Proteome Alterations in the Mouse Pancreas Related to Metabolic Dysfunction” (free to read; topic category: organ specific toxicology)
Other papers in the May 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:
Biotransformation, Toxicokinetics, and Pharmacokinetics
- “Updating the Biologically Based Dose-Response Model for the Nasal Carcinogenicity of Inhaled Formaldehyde in the F344 Rat” (Open Access)
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
- “Adolescent Exposure to Low-Dose Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Depletes the Ovarian Reserve in Female Mice”
- “Long-Term Exposure to Di(2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate, Diisononyl Phthalate, and a Mixture of Phthalates Alters Estrous Cyclicity and/or Impairs Gestational Index and Birth Rate in Mice”
Environmental Toxicology
- “Pulmonary and Neurological Health Effects Associated with Exposure to Representative Composite Manufacturing Emissions and Corresponding Alterations in Circulating Metabolite Profiles”
Neurotoxicology
- “Behavior and Brain Size of Larval Zebrafish Exposed to Environmentally Relevant Concentrations of Beta-Methylamino-L-Alanine”
Organ Specific Toxicology
- “Photoaging of Polystyrene Microspheres Causes Oxidative Alterations to Surface Physicochemistry and Enhances Airway Epithelial Toxicity”
ToxSci Volume 193, Issue #1, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.
About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.
About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.