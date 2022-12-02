Article title: Deep learning-based prediction of coronary artery stenosis resistance

Authors: Hao Sun, Jincheng Liu, Yili Feng, Xiaolu Xi, Ke Xu, Liyuan Zhang, Jian Liu, Bao Li, Youjun Liu

From the authors: “The present study proposed a method to predict the [stenosis resistance] of coronary artery rapidly and accurately, which is of great significance for the numerical calculation of [fractional flow reserve derived from coronary CT angiography].”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.