Article title: Deep learning-based prediction of coronary artery stenosis resistance

Authors: Hao Sun, Jincheng Liu, Yili Feng, Xiaolu Xi, Ke Xu, Liyuan Zhang, Jian Liu, Bao Li, Youjun Liu

From the authors: “The present study proposed a method to predict the [stenosis resistance] of coronary artery rapidly and accurately, which is of great significance for the numerical calculation of [fractional flow reserve derived from coronary CT angiography].”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

Research Alert
FASEB channel All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Technology
KEYWORDS
Physiology Machine Learning Coronary Artery Stenosis
