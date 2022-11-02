Article title: Simultaneous whole-cell patch-clamp and calcium imaging on myenteric neurons

Authors: Zhiling Li, Werend Boesmans, Youcef Kazwiny, Marlene M. Hao, Pieter Vanden Berghe

From the authors: “Our findings will help in the interpretation of calcium imaging data without the need of concurrent electrophysiology recordings. Further integration of neuronal activity recordings with recent transcriptomic data will help understand how the different electrophysiological properties of enteric neurons arise and how it relates to their function.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.