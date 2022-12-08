Newswise — In the December 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a Contemporary Review article examines the use of human-induced pluripotent stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes as a relevant assay for determining cardiac safety for regulatory purposes while a Forum article discusses a transformative vision for an ’omics-based regulatory chemical testing paradigm. Other featured publications include ToxSpotlight articles on the consequences of systematic methylmercury demethylation across development and on a new approach methodology–based assessment of the endocrine disruption potential of butylated hydroxytoluene.
- Contemporary Review: “Use of Human iPSC-CMs in Nonclinical Regulatory Studies for Cardiac Safety Assessment” (free to read)
- Forum Article: “A Transformative Vision for an Omics-Based Regulatory Chemical Testing Paradigm” (Open Access)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Targeted Intracellular Demethylation of Methylmercury Enhances Elimination Kinetics and Reduces Developmental Toxicity in Transgenic Drosophila” (free to read; topic category: biotransformation, toxicokinetics, and pharmacokinetics)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “A New Approach Methodology (NAM)–Based Assessment of Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) for Endocrine Disruption Potential” (free to read: topic category: regulatory science, risk assessment, and decision-making)
Also, in the issue, the ToxSci Editor-in-Chief expresses appreciation for all the individuals who peer reviewed ToxSci articles in 2022, including the articles in the December issue:
- “Evaluation of the Uptake, Metabolism, and Secretion of Toxicants by Zebrafish Larvae” (topic category: biotransformation, toxicokinetics, and pharmacokinetics)
- “Transcriptional Regulation of Human Arylamine N-Acetyltransferase 2 Gene by Glucose and Insulin in Liver Cancer Cell Lines” (topic category: biotransformation, toxicokinetics, and pharmacokinetics)
- “PFOA-Induced Ovotoxicity Differs between Lean and Obese Mice with Impacts on Ovarian Reproductive and DNA Damage Sensing and Repair Proteins” (topic category: developmental and reproductive toxicology)
- “Reproductive Development of Male Rats Exposed In Utero to Stress and/or Sertraline” (topic category: developmental and reproductive toxicology)
- “Pre-conceptional Exposure to Glyphosate Affects the Maternal Hepatic and Ovarian Proteome” (topic category: endocrine toxicology)
- “Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid Disrupts Protective Tight Junction Proteins via Protein Kinase D in Airway Epithelial Cells” (topic category: environmental toxicology)
ToxSci Volume 190, Issue #2, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.
About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.
About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.