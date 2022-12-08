Newswise — In the December 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a Contemporary Review article examines the use of human-induced pluripotent stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes as a relevant assay for determining cardiac safety for regulatory purposes while a Forum article discusses a transformative vision for an ’omics-based regulatory chemical testing paradigm. Other featured publications include ToxSpotlight articles on the consequences of systematic methylmercury demethylation across development and on a new approach methodology–based assessment of the endocrine disruption potential of butylated hydroxytoluene.

Also, in the issue, the ToxSci Editor-in-Chief expresses appreciation for all the individuals who peer reviewed ToxSci articles in 2022, including the articles in the December issue:

ToxSci Volume 190, Issue #2, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.

 

About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.

Journal Link: Toxicological Sciences Volume 190, Issue 2

Toxicological Sciences Volume 190, Issue 2

