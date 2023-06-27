Newswise — Join us at NUTRITION 2023 for an exciting lineup of scientific symposia, educational sessions, hot-topic discussions, and award lectures covering the latest developments in nutrition science. NUTRITION 2023, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), will be held July 22-25 at the Sheraton Boston.

Explore the meeting schedule and register for a press pass to attend.

The meeting will feature distinguished leaders in the field and important discussions that are helping to move nutrition science forward. Highlights include:

Ultra-processed foods – Observational studies have linked consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) with an increased risk of obesity and chronic diseases, yet the mechanisms behind these associations are unknown and there is little evidence from clinical trials. Nevertheless, the World Health Organization and multiple countries discourage consumption of UPFs. Limiting UPFs runs the risk of not meeting intake needs of key nutrients and, thus, reducing diet quality as well as an increased risk of food poisoning and food waste. In the U.S., a review of the evidence has been recommended for the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. This session will review research from a food science perspective and examine the potential mechanisms of action of UPFs. A research roadmap will be presented to establish a stronger, more balanced evidence base to advance the understanding of if and how UPFs impact the risk of obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. (10-11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, July 23, more information)

Heart health – Linoleic acid is a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid found in vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, meats, and eggs. There is confusion among the public concerning the effects of linoleic acid on health and recommendations on whether and how to include it in a healthful diet. During the NUTRITION 2023 opening session and presidential symposium “Food as Medicine: New Findings to Explain Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Dietary Linoleic Acid,” top researchers will present and discuss the latest clinical findings and new basic biology insights into how this dietary oil benefits the heart. (4:30-6 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 22, more information)

Weight loss – Can scientists with opposing views work together to figure out why lost pounds are often gained back? The existence and clinical relevance of metabolic adaptation — a physiological phenomenon that might make it hard to keep weight off — remains one of the most controversial issues in nutrition science. The session “Metabolic Adaptation and Increased Drive to Eat as Drivers of Weight Regain in Individuals with Obesity. Myth or Reality? An Exercise in Adversarial Collaboration” will introduce collaborators with differing views who have agreed to work together to untangle the controversy. Catia Martins, PhD, RD, from The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Jonathan Krakoff, MD, from NIDDK-Phoenix, Arizona, will present what is known about metabolic adaptation, their opposing views, and a research plan to advance the science. (10-11:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 25, more information)

Food and society – Patrick Stover, PhD, will give the 2023 W.O. Atwater Memorial Lecture “Enhancing the Purpose of Food,” which will focus on agriculture, food, and nutrition as a solution to challenges facing society. Stoveris vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life science and director of the Institute for Advancing Health through Agriculture at Texas A&M College Station. He is an international leader in biochemistry, agriculture, and nutrition. (2-3 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 23, more information)

