NUTRITION 2023, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN). Top nutrition scientists and practitioners from around the world will gather to share the latest research findings on food and nutrition during NUTRITION 2023, held July 22-25 at the Sheraton Boston.

Explore the meeting schedule, poster presentations, and oral presentations to see all the exciting research topics covered at this year's meeting.

EMBARGOED MATERIALS

Researchers Identify Genes that Directly Influence What We Eat (7/22, 2:45 p.m. ET)

New insights into genetic basis for food preferences could help improve personalized nutrition

These Foods Can Help You Live Longer and Protect the Planet (7/23, 11:45 a.m. ET)

New diet score reveals foods that are a win-win for your health and the environment

Opting for Olive Oil Could Boost Brain Health (7/24, 8 a.m. ET)

Regular olive oil consumption associated with 28% lower risk of fatal dementia

Could Probiotics Help Slow Age-Related Cognitive Decline? (7/24, 10:15 a.m. ET)

New findings point to an important role for the gut in maintaining brain health

These Eight Habits Could Lengthen Your Life by Decades (7/24, 8:15 a.m. ET)

Large study details life expectancy gains associated with healthy lifestyle choices

Is Snacking Bad for Your Health? It Depends on What and When You Eat (7/24, 2:30 p.m. ET)

In-depth study suggests that late-night nibbles or snacking on highly processed foods could negatively affect health

MIND Diet Linked with Better Focus in School-Aged Children (7/23, 11:45 a.m. ET)

Study is among the first to examine this brain-healthy diet in children

Many Children in Rural Areas Receive Foods High in Sugar and Salt Before Age 2 (7/23, 9 a.m. ET)

Study finds early introduction of hot dogs, chips, sweets, and juice is common in rural America

Muscadine Wine Shows Promise in Improving Aging Skin (7/24, 12:45 p.m. ET)

Daily dose of dealcoholized wine enhanced skin elasticity in middle-aged women

Nutritional Content of Most Milk Alternatives Doesn’t Measure Up to Cow’s Milk (7/24, 8:30 a.m. ET)

Analysis of 200+ plant-based milk alternatives finds few contain the calcium, vitamin D, and protein of cow’s milk

Scientists Name Top Five Foods Rich in Prebiotics (7/22, 12 p.m. ET)

Eating more of these tasty and accessible foods could benefit your gut microbiome

Large Study Shows Link Between Vitamin D and Psoriasis Severity (7/25, 10:15 a.m. ET)

Findings suggest that eating foods rich in vitamin D or taking supplements could be beneficial for individuals with psoriasis

What is the Best Dieting Strategy for People with Type 2 Diabetes? (7/24, 8 a.m. ET)

Study suggests that time-restricted eating produces more weight loss than calorie counting

Upping Your Intake of Omega-3s May Help Protect Your Hearing (7/24, 8 a.m. ET)

Higher DHA levels associated with a lower prevalence of hearing problems in middle age

About NUTRITION 2023

NUTRITION 2023 is the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition and the premier educational event for nutritional professionals around the globe. NUTRITION brings together lab scientists, practicing clinicians, population health researchers, and community intervention investigators to identify solutions to today's greatest nutrition challenges. NUTRITION 2023 will be held July 22-25, 2023 in Boston.

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education.

