Article title: Development of a peripheral blood transcriptomic gene signature to predict bronchopulmonary dysplasia

Authors: Alvaro Moreira, Miriam Tovar, Alisha M. Smith, Grace C. Lee, Justin A. Meunier, Zoya Cheema, Axel Moreira, Caitlyn Winter, Shamimunisa B. Mustafa, Steven Seidner, Tina Findley, Joe G. N. Garcia, Bernard Thébaud, Przemko Kwinta, Sunil K. Ahuja

From the authors: “In conclusion, we show that the combination of omics and artificial intelligence can potentially predict [bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD)] and stratify neonates at risk for severe BPD.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

