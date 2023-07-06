Newswise — Rockville, MD—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) today announced the appointment of Loren E. Wold, PhD, FAHA, FAPS, as the new editor-in-chief of the flagship The FASEB Journal. Wold’s term will begin August 1, 2023.

Wold holds joint appointments at the Ohio State University as associate dean for research operations and compliance in the College of Medicine, professor in the Division of Cardiac Surgery of the Department of Surgery, and as The John G. and Jeanne Bonnet McCoy Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine. His laboratory is currently focused on environmental triggers of cardiac disease, with an emphasis on air pollution exposure and electronic cigarette exposure. The Wold lab is funded by multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the American Heart Association.

“FASEB is delighted to welcome Loren E. Wold as the editor-in-chief of The FASEB Journal,” says Mary-Ann Bjornsti, PhD, Professor and former Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and FASEB President. “Dr. Wold’s extensive research, leadership, and editorial experience across a breadth of basic and clinical research position him well for taking the journal to the next level. Under his leadership, the journal will continue to focus on advancing four of the key values scholarly societies provide in the communication of biological and biomedical science: diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion; expanding open science; ensuring research integrity; and increasing our reach and impact around the globe.”

Wold has a long history of service to scholarly societies in the biological and biomedical sciences space. He is an elected fellow of both the American Physiological Society and the American Heart Association, and an active member in the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, International Society for Heart Research, American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Endocrine Society, Society of Toxicology, the American Heart Association, and the American Diabetes Association. He is frequently featured in interviews with major media across a range of specialty topics, including COVID-19, secondhand smoke, vaping, and home air quality.

“It is an honor and privilege to be named editor-in-chief of The FASEB Journal, and I look forward to continuing to raise the impact of the journal by publishing only the most rigorously reviewed papers in all aspects of biology and medicine. My goal is to have all authors consider the journal for submission of their best work, and I am committed to work tirelessly to ensure that all manuscripts are reviewed with the utmost integrity by a panel of diverse and inclusive peer reviewers,” says Wold.

Wold served as an editorial board member, associate editor, and most recently as editor-in-chief of two prominent life science journals, both flourishing in submissions and impact under his leadership. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University, a Master of Science and PhD in Pharmacology, Physiology and Therapeutics from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Before launching his independent research career, he completed fellowships and postdoctoral training with Robert A. Kloner at the Good Samaritan Hospital of the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Amy J. Davidoff at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

