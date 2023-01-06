Article title: Altered intramuscular network of lipid droplets and mitochondria in type 2 diabetes

Authors: Martin Eisemann de Almeida, Joachim Nielsen, Maria Houborg Petersen, Emil Kleis Wentorf, Niklas Bigum Pedersen, Kurt Jensen, Kurt Højlund, and Niels Ørtenblad

From the authors: “In summary, we found a deficient skeletal muscle mitochondrial network and excessive [lipid droplet] load in patients with type 2 diabetes independent of obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.