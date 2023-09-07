Article title: Altered placental ion channel gene expression in preeclamptic high-altitude pregnancies

Authors: Colleen G. Julian, Julie A. Houck, Sahand Fallahi, Litzi Lazo-Vega, Christopher J. Matarazzo, Breea Diamond, Valquiria Miranda-Garrido, Bernardo J. Krause, Lorna G. Moore, Jonathan A. Shortt, Lilian Toledo-Jaldin, Ramón A. Lorca

From the authors: “In the present study, we observed that the expression of genes encoding for several ion channels was altered in placentas from preeclamptic compared with normotensive women living at high altitudes.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.