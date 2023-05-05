Article title: Intestinal epithelial autophagy is required for the regenerative benefit of calorie restriction

Authors: Patrick A. Williams, Kaitlyn E. Naughton, Lauren A. Simon, Gloria E. Soto, Louis R. Parham, Xianghui Ma, Charles H. Danan, Weiming Hu, Elliot S. Friedman, Emily A. McMillan, Hritik Mehta, Madison A. Stoltz, Joshua Soto Ocaña, Joseph P. Zackular, Kyle Bittinger, Kelly A. Whelan, Tatiana A. Karakasheva, Kathryn E. Hamilton

From the authors: “Our data support the premise that intestinal epithelial autophagy is required for the regenerative benefit of calorie restriction. We also report that luminal levels of primary bile acid glycocholic acid are modulated by epithelial cell autophagy during calorie restriction with direct effects on epithelial stem cell function.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.