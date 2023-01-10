Newswise — Complimentary press passes are now available for Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, one of the largest molecular life science organizations in the world. Join us March 25–28 in Seattle for an exciting agenda featuring the latest advances and hottest trends in the field.

Leading experts are slated to cover 11 themes during the scientific symposia, including:

How artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing biological problem-solving

New protein-based tools for observing and controlling cell behavior

Insights into how cellular organelles fine-tune metabolism

How RNA works and the latest methods for studying it

The effects of implicit biases on science

Discover BMB will feature award lectures by scientists recognized for their discoveries, teaching and diversity initiatives and flash talks by emerging researchers working on the cutting edge.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

Full, complimentary access to all meeting sessions in Seattle

Opportunities to connect with a global community of top scientists

Early access to embargoed materials featuring high-impact research

Personal introductions for one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

To register for a press pass to attend #DiscoverBMB in Seattle or access press materials electronically, please check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

