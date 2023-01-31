Newswise — Press registration is now open for the American Physiology Summit, the flagship annual meeting of the American Physiological Society (APS) to be held April 20–23, 2023, in Long Beach, California. The meeting will include an exciting lineup of experts presenting the latest science impacting our life and health.

The American Physiology Summit will include a keynote address by David Julius, PhD, the 2021 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, and eight game-changer sessions featuring top scientists from around the world. In addition, 80 foundational science sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including:

staying healthy during pregnancy,

how exercise and diet affect cognition,

the latest findings in exercise science,

nutrition’s role in health and disease,

new ways to address disparities in research,

how gender transition can affect health, and

new insights into how our brain and gut communicate.

Qualifying journalists have the option of securing an in-person or virtual press pass. A virtual press pass includes:

access to embargoed press materials (starting in mid-April), and

access to our virtual pre-meeting press conference (April 19, 2023).

An on-site press pass includes the above access plus:

full in-person access to our schedule of scientific programming and pre-conference events, including the opening keynote;

interactive exhibits, talks and demonstrations in the PhysioHub; and

networking opportunities at our poster viewing receptions.

To register for a press pass, please visit our Summit Newsroom and submit a press registration form.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiology Summit (APS2023) is an innovative event for scientific exchange and networking. Thousands of researchers, educators and students will come together to share the most recent advances and breakthroughs impacting the research community and the world around us. APS 2023 is the annual meeting of the American Physiological Society, whose mission is to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health.