Article title: IMP1/IGF2BP1 in human colorectal cancer extracellular vesicles

Authors: Madeline Kuhn, Yang Zhang, John Favate, Mayu Morita, Aurora Blucher, Sukanya Das, Shun Liang, Ranjan Preet, Louis R. Parham, Kathy N. Williams, Sudheer Molugu, Randall J. Armstrong, Wei Zhang, Jiegang Yang, Kathryn E. Hamilton, Dan A. Dixon, Gordon Mills, Terry K. Morgan, Premal Shah, Sarah F. Andres

From the authors: “Our work shows that [insulin-like growth factor-II mRNA-binding protein 1] has the ability to shape [extracellular vesicle] cargo in human [colorectal cancer], which could serve as a diagnostic/prognostic circulating tumor biomarker.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.