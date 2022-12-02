Research Alert
Article title: C-terminal fragment of APP interacts with p62, forms an aggregate, and induces autophagic degradation in Alzheimer's cell model
Authors: Keigo Tanaka, Kohei Kuramoto, Tadashi Nakagawa, Yasuyuki Nomura, Koichiro Ozawa, Toru Hosoi
From the authors: “Overall, our results suggest that [adapter protein] p62 may function by binding to the [C-terminal fragment of the amyloid precursor protein] to form aggregates and induce autophagy. These results suggest a link between [Alzheimer’s disease] and autophagy, which may lead to its pathogenesis.”
This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology