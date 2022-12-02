Article title: C-terminal fragment of APP interacts with p62, forms an aggregate, and induces autophagic degradation in Alzheimer's cell model

Authors: Keigo Tanaka, Kohei Kuramoto, Tadashi Nakagawa, Yasuyuki Nomura, Koichiro Ozawa, Toru Hosoi

From the authors: “Overall, our results suggest that [adapter protein] p62 may function by binding to the [C-terminal fragment of the amyloid precursor protein] to form aggregates and induce autophagy. These results suggest a link between [Alzheimer’s disease] and autophagy, which may lead to its pathogenesis.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.