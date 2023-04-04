Article title: A leaky human colon model reveals uncoupled apical/basal cytotoxicity in early Clostridioides difficile toxin exposure

Authors: Meryem T. Ok, Jintong Liu, R. Jarrett Bliton, Caroline M. Hinesley, Ekaterina Ellyce T. San Pedro, Keith A. Breau, Ismael Gomez-Martinez, Joseph Burclaff, Scott T. Magness

From the authors: “We test the temporal dynamics of apical and basal [Clostridioides difficile toxins A (TcdA) and B (TcdB)] toxicity, measure the effect of a leaky epithelium on toxin activity and present biological insights into the impact of apical and basal cytotoxicity of TcdA/B.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.