Article title: Ecto-5′-nucleotidase (Nt5e/CD73)-mediated adenosine signaling attenuates TGFβ-2 induced elastin and cellular contraction

Authors: Rolando A. Cuevas, Ryan Wong, Pouya Joolharzadeh, William J. Moorhead III, Claire C. Chu, Jack Callahan IV, Alex Crane, Camille K. Boufford, Angelina M. Parise, Aneesha Parwal, Parya Behzadi, Cynthia St. Hilaire

From the authors: “Our findings provide a starting point for elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive [arterial calcification due to deficiency of CD73] tortuosity and extracellular matrix remodeling in this disease state and may provide insight regarding additional pathways that may contribute to aneurysm formation.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.