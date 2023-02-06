Research Alert

Article title: Ecto-5′-nucleotidase (Nt5e/CD73)-mediated adenosine signaling attenuates TGFβ-2 induced elastin and cellular contraction

Authors: Rolando A. Cuevas, Ryan Wong, Pouya Joolharzadeh, William J. Moorhead III, Claire C. Chu, Jack Callahan IV, Alex Crane, Camille K. Boufford, Angelina M. Parise, Aneesha Parwal, Parya Behzadi, Cynthia St. Hilaire

From the authors: “Our findings provide a starting point for elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive [arterial calcification due to deficiency of CD73] tortuosity and extracellular matrix remodeling in this disease state and may provide insight regarding additional pathways that may contribute to aneurysm formation.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel Cardiovascular Health Cell Biology All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology Cell Physiology Aneurysm adenosine signaling Ecto-5′-nucleotidase
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You