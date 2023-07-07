Article title: Oxaloacetate regulates complex II respiration in brown fat: dependence on UCP1 expression

Authors: Ritu Som, Brian D. Fink, Liping Yu, William I. Sivitz

From the authors: “We provide novel data regarding how mitochondrial O2 flux energized by complex II or complex I substrates vary according to mouse strains expressing differential [interscapular brown adipose tissue uncoupling protein 1].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.