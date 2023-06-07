Article title: MicroRNA control of the myogenic cell transcriptome and proteome: the role of miR-16

Authors: Seongkyun Lim, David Lee, Francielly Morena Da Silva, Pieter Koopmans, Ivan J. Vechetti Jr., Ferdinand von Walden, Nicholas P. Greene, Kevin A. Murach

From the authors: “[W]e provide insights from two -omic layers to expand our understanding of [microRNA-16] regulation in myogenic cells.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.