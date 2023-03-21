Article title: “Case studies in physiology: male to female transgender swimmer in college athletics”

Authors: Jonathon W. Senefeld, Sandra K. Hunter, Doriane Coleman, Michael J. Joyner

From the authors: “This case study, longitudinal analysis of freestyle swimming performances before and after two years of feminizing gender affirming hormone therapy of an elite transgender woman (male sex, female gender identity), demonstrates superior performance relative to rank-matched female swimmers and a lower performance gap than previously observed between elite male and female swimmers.”