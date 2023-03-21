Research Alert

Article title: “Case studies in physiology: male to female transgender swimmer in college athletics”

Authors: Jonathon W. Senefeld, Sandra K. Hunter, Doriane Coleman, Michael J. Joyner

From the authors: “This case study, longitudinal analysis of freestyle swimming performances before and after two years of feminizing gender affirming hormone therapy of an elite transgender woman (male sex, female gender identity), demonstrates superior performance relative to rank-matched female swimmers and a lower performance gap than previously observed between elite male and female swimmers.”

Journal Link: Journal of Applied Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Behavioral Science Gender Issues Sports Sports Medicine
KEYWORDS
Physiology Transgender transgender athletes College Athletics College Sports college swimming gender affirming hormone treatment Gender Affirmation Hormone Therapy Sex Differences
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You