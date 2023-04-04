Research Alert

Article title: Sex differences in cardiovascular disease and dysregulation in Down syndrome

Authors: Melissa L. Bates, Anastasiia Vasileva, Laura D.M. Flores, Yana Pryakhina, Michelle Buckman, Michael H. Tomasson, Lara R. DeRuisseau

From the authors: “Based on the results of our scoping review, we conclude female individuals with [Down syndrome] are at higher risk of cardiotoxicity from chemotherapy, coronary disease and Moyamoya syndrome, relative to the general population. The scoping review was mixed for increased female risk for [congenital heart disease], whereas the retrospective medical record review detected a higher risk for males with [Down syndrome] across the ages we studied.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

