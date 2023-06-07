Article title: Age-associated differences in the human lung extracellular matrix

Authors: Maunick Lefin Koloko Ngassie, Maaike de Vries, Theo Borghuis, Wim Timens, Don D. Sin, David Nickle, Philippe Joubert, Peter Horvatovich, György Marko-Varga, Jacob J. Teske, Judith M. Vonk, Reinoud Gosens, Y. S. Prakash, Janette K. Burgess, Corry-Anke Brandsma

From the authors: “In summary, our study revealed age-associated differences in the lung [extracellular matrix] from histologically normal lungs from patients with normal lung function and no history of chronic lung disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.