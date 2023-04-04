Research Alert

Article title: Analysis of a genetic region affecting mouse body weight

Authors: Connie L. K. Leung, Subashini Karunakaran, Michael G. Atser, Leyla Innala, Xiaoke Hu, Victor Viau, James D. Johnson, Susanne M. Clee

From the authors: “The studies conducted in this paper highlight the importance, and the challenge of physiological studies in mice. It is important to note when there are noise windows, construction or facility changes during experiments. There are changes within the facility and environmental factors are hard to control in mouse studies but may have significant and profound effects on phenotypes and the ability to reproduce phenotypes.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

Physiological Genomics

Research Alert
