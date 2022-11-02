Research Alert

Article title: Pathophysiological levels of GDF11 activate Smad2/Smad3 signaling and induce muscle atrophy in human iPSC-derived myocytes

Authors: Mikako Honda, Takumi Makino, Xiaolin Zhao, Mariko Matsuto, Hidetoshi Sakurai, Yu Takahashi, Makoto Shimizu, Ryuichiro Sato, Yoshio Yamauchi

From the authors: “In addition to the type I or type II receptors, FOXO1 could be a target to prevent frailty and muscle wasting in a condition where circulating GDF11 is elevated.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

