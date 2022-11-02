Article title: Pathophysiological levels of GDF11 activate Smad2/Smad3 signaling and induce muscle atrophy in human iPSC-derived myocytes

Authors: Mikako Honda, Takumi Makino, Xiaolin Zhao, Mariko Matsuto, Hidetoshi Sakurai, Yu Takahashi, Makoto Shimizu, Ryuichiro Sato, Yoshio Yamauchi

From the authors: “In addition to the type I or type II receptors, FOXO1 could be a target to prevent frailty and muscle wasting in a condition where circulating GDF11 is elevated.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.