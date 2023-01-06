Research Alert

Article title: Renal TLR-7/ TNF-α pathway as a potential female-specific mechanism in the pathogenesis of autoimmune-induced hypertension

Authors: Sarika Chaudhari, Bradley M. D'Souza, Jessica Y. Morales, Cassandra M. Young-Stubbs, Caroline G. Shimoura, Rong Ma, Keisa W. Mathis

From the authors: “The development of hypertension in female [systemic lupus erythematosus] mice is renocentric and strongly associated with injurious renal mechanisms like the TLR-7→TNF-α pathway. This clear difference in the pathogenesis among the sexes could have a significant impact on how we treat patients with hypertension with underlying chronic autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Autoimmune Diseases Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease Kidney Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology Kidney Health Hypertension High Blood Pressure renal pathways Lupus SLE Autoimmune Disorders Heart Health
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You