Article title: Renal TLR-7/ TNF-α pathway as a potential female-specific mechanism in the pathogenesis of autoimmune-induced hypertension

Authors: Sarika Chaudhari, Bradley M. D'Souza, Jessica Y. Morales, Cassandra M. Young-Stubbs, Caroline G. Shimoura, Rong Ma, Keisa W. Mathis

From the authors: “The development of hypertension in female [systemic lupus erythematosus] mice is renocentric and strongly associated with injurious renal mechanisms like the TLR-7→TNF-α pathway. This clear difference in the pathogenesis among the sexes could have a significant impact on how we treat patients with hypertension with underlying chronic autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.