Article title: Diabetes causes NLRP3-dependent barrier dysfunction in mice with detrusor overactivity but not underactivity

Authors: Michael R. Odom, Francis M. Hughes Jr., Huixia Jin, J. Todd Purves

From the authors: “This is the first study to demonstrate that NLRP3-mediated inflammation is responsible for urothelial barrier damage in type 1 diabetic female Akita mice with an overactive bladder”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.