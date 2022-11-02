Research Alert

Article title: Diabetes causes NLRP3-dependent barrier dysfunction in mice with detrusor overactivity but not underactivity

Authors: Michael R. Odom, Francis M. Hughes Jr., Huixia Jin, J. Todd Purves

From the authors: “This is the first study to demonstrate that NLRP3-mediated inflammation is responsible for urothelial barrier damage in type 1 diabetic female Akita mice with an overactive bladder”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

Research Alert
Diabetes
KEYWORDS
Type 1 Diabetes bladder damage inflammatory condition
