Article title: A20 binding and inhibitor of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB)-1 (ABIN-1)—a novel modulator of mitochondrial autophagy

Authors: Rosetta Merline, Heiko Rödig, Jinyang Zeng-Brouwers, Chiara Poluzzi, Georg Tascher, Jonas Michaelis, Jaime Lopez-Mosqueda, Andrew Rhiner, Lisa Sophie Huber, Valentina Diehl, Ivan Dikic, Donat Kögel, Christian Münch, Malgorzata Wygrecka, Liliana Schaefer

From the authors: “Collectively, our results identify ABIN-1 as a novel and selective mitochondrial autophagy regulator that promotes mitophagy, thereby adding a new player to the complex cellular machinery regulating mitochondrial homeostasis.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.