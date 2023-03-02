Article title: The matricellular protein CCN3 supports lung endothelial homeostasis and function

Authors: Kalpana R. Betageri, Patrick A. Link, Andrew J. Haak, Giovanni Ligresti, Daniel J. Tschumperlin, Nunzia Caporarello

From the authors: “Altogether, our results demonstrate that the matricellular protein CCN3 plays an important role in lung endothelial function and could serve as a promising therapeutic target to facilitate vascular repair and promote lung fibrosis resolution.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.