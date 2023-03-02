Research Alert

Article title: The matricellular protein CCN3 supports lung endothelial homeostasis and function

Authors: Kalpana R. Betageri, Patrick A. Link, Andrew J. Haak, Giovanni Ligresti, Daniel J. Tschumperlin, Nunzia Caporarello

From the authors: “Altogether, our results demonstrate that the matricellular protein CCN3 plays an important role in lung endothelial function and could serve as a promising therapeutic target to facilitate vascular repair and promote lung fibrosis resolution.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

Research Alert
FASEB channel All Journal News Respiratory Diseases and Disorders
Physiology Lung Function matricellular protein CCN3
