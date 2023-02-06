Research Alert

Article title: Proteolipid protein 1 is involved in the regulation of intestinal motility and barrier function in the mouse

Authors: Crystal Woods, Amanda R. Flockton, Laurie E. Wallace, Catherine M. Keenan, Wendy B. Macklin, Keith A. Sharkey, Jaime Belkind-Gerson

From the authors: “Our results demonstrate that despite the absence of myelin in the [enteric nervous system], [proteolipid protein 1] modulates gastrointestinal function, in particular, intestinal motility and barrier function.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel Digestive Disorders All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology Gastrointestinal Physiology Digestive System Intestinal Motility barrier function Proteolipid protein 1
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You