Article title: Proteolipid protein 1 is involved in the regulation of intestinal motility and barrier function in the mouse

Authors: Crystal Woods, Amanda R. Flockton, Laurie E. Wallace, Catherine M. Keenan, Wendy B. Macklin, Keith A. Sharkey, Jaime Belkind-Gerson

From the authors: “Our results demonstrate that despite the absence of myelin in the [enteric nervous system], [proteolipid protein 1] modulates gastrointestinal function, in particular, intestinal motility and barrier function.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.