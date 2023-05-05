Article title: T-cadherin is a novel regulator of pericyte function during angiogenesis

Authors: Boris Dasen, Sebastien Pigeot, Gordian Manfred Born, Sophie Verrier, Olga Rivero, Petra S. Dittrich, Ivan Martin, Maria Filippova

From the authors: “In conclusion, our data identify T-cadherin as a novel regulator of pericyte function and support that it is required for pericyte proliferation and invasion during active phase of angiogenesis, while T-cadherin loss shifts pericytes toward the myofibroblast state rendering them unable to control endothelial angiogenic behavior.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.