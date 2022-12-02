Research Alert

Article title: Pim-1 kinase is a positive feedback regulator of the senescent lung fibroblast inflammatory secretome

Authors: Ashley Y. Gao, Ana M. Diaz Espinosa, Fiorenza Gianì, Tho X. Pham, Chase M. Carver, Aja Aravamudhan, Colleen M. Bartman, Giovanni Ligresti, Nunzia Caporarello, Marissa J. Schafer, Andrew J. Haak

From the authors: “In conclusion, our findings demonstrate a critical role for Pim-1 kinase in regulating the inflammatory secretome of senescence lung fibroblasts and warrant further investigations into the utility of targeting Pim-1 as a therapy for [idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis].”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

