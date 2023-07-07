Article title: PCK1 is a key regulator of metabolic and mitochondrial functions in renal tubular cells

Authors: Thomas Verissimo, Delal Dalga, Grégoire Arnoux, Imene Sakhi, Anna Faivre, Hannah Auwerx, Soline Bourgeois, Deborah Paolucci, Quentin Gex, Joseph M. Rutkowski, David Legouis, Carsten A. Wagner, Andrew M. Hall, Sophie de Seigneux

From the authors: “Preventing [Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1] downregulation during renal injury improves renal function, rendering it an important target during renal disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.