Research Alert

Article title: PCK1 is a key regulator of metabolic and mitochondrial functions in renal tubular cells

Authors: Thomas Verissimo, Delal Dalga, Grégoire Arnoux, Imene Sakhi, Anna Faivre, Hannah Auwerx, Soline Bourgeois, Deborah Paolucci, Quentin Gex, Joseph M. Rutkowski, David Legouis, Carsten A. Wagner, Andrew M. Hall, Sophie de Seigneux

From the authors: “Preventing [Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1] downregulation during renal injury improves renal function, rendering it an important target during renal disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Kidney Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology renal health Kidney Health Homeostasis Mitochondria
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You