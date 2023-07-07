Research Alert

Article title: Activation of beta-adrenergic receptor signaling prevents glucocorticoid-induced obesity and adipose tissue dysfunction in male mice

Authors: Manuel Gado, Annett Heinrich, Denise Wiedersich, Katrin Sameith, Andreas Dahl, Vasileia I. Alexaki, Michael M. Swarbrick, Ulrike Baschant, Ingo Grafe, Nikolaos Perakakis, Stefan R. Bornstein, Martina Rauner, Lorenz C. Hofbauer, Holger Henneicke

From the authors: “This preclinical study in mice shows that the [beta 3]-adrenergic receptor can be a potential therapeutic approach to counteracting glucocorticoid (GC)-induced obesity and metabolic dysfunction.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

