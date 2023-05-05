Article title: The cardioprotective role of sirtuins is mediated in part by regulating KATP channel surface expression

Authors: Erkan Tuncay, Ivan Gando, Jian-Yi Huo, Gautham Yepuri, Natalie Sampler, Belma Turan, Hua-Qian Yang, Ravichandran Ramasamy, William A. Coetzee

From the authors: “Overall, our data draw a link between intracellular [nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide], sirtuin activation, [ATP-sensitive potassium] channel surface expression and cardiac protection against ischemic damage.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.