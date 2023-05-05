Research Alert
Article title: The cardioprotective role of sirtuins is mediated in part by regulating KATP channel surface expression
Authors: Erkan Tuncay, Ivan Gando, Jian-Yi Huo, Gautham Yepuri, Natalie Sampler, Belma Turan, Hua-Qian Yang, Ravichandran Ramasamy, William A. Coetzee
From the authors: “Overall, our data draw a link between intracellular [nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide], sirtuin activation, [ATP-sensitive potassium] channel surface expression and cardiac protection against ischemic damage.”
This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology