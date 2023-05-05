Research Alert

Article title: The cardioprotective role of sirtuins is mediated in part by regulating KATP channel surface expression

Authors: Erkan Tuncay, Ivan Gando, Jian-Yi Huo, Gautham Yepuri, Natalie Sampler, Belma Turan, Hua-Qian Yang, Ravichandran Ramasamy, William A. Coetzee

From the authors: “Overall, our data draw a link between intracellular [nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide], sirtuin activation, [ATP-sensitive potassium] channel surface expression and cardiac protection against ischemic damage.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Cell Biology Heart Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology cardioprotection Heart Health Sirtuin Heart Damage Potassium Channels
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You